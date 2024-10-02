Cold Plasma Market To Anticipated To Register Notable Growth With Striking 15% CAGR Through 2031 Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Cold Plasma Market

Cold Plasma size was valued at around USD 2.1 Bn in 2023 to reach a value of USD 6.4 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period (2024–2031).

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Cold Plasma Market size was valued at around USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise from USD 2.1 billion in 2023 to reach a value of USD 6.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period (2024–2031).

Cold plasma market is witnessing noticeable growth supported by the growing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness for infection control, and global industrialization. Moreover, supportive regulations for plasma-enabled technologies in industrial and medical applications are encouraging notable market growth. Ongoing research and development initiatives are aiding the emergence of improved cold plasma technologies and novel applications, impacting the market growth. In 2022, the global cold plasma market size was estimated at $ 1.8 billion.

Cold Plasma Market Segmental Analysis

Global Cold Plasma Market is segmented by Industry, Regime, and region.

.Based on Industry, the market is segmented into Polymer & Plastic Industry (Surface Treatment , Printing, Adhesion, Other Polymer & Plastic Industry), Textile Industry (Finishing, Dyeing/Printing, Sterilization, Other Textile Applications), Electronics & Semiconductors Industry (Coating, Etching, Thin Film Deposition), Food & Agriculture Industry (Packaging Decontamination, Food Surface Decontamination, Wastewater Treatment, Seed Germination ), Medical Industry ( Wound Healing, Cancer Treatment, Dentistry, Blood Coagulation, Other Medical Applications).

.Based on Regime, the market is segmented into Atmospheric Cold Plasma, and Low-pressure Cold Plasma.

.Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & and Africa.

Growing Applications in Medical and Food Preservation and Safety

There is a growing emphasis on the use of cold plasma for diverse treatments in medical, comprising infection control, wound healing, and also cancer therapy. Research groups are actively exploring tis efficiency in encouraging regeneration of tissue and decreasing healing time for patients. Cold plasma is majorly used in the food industry for microbial preservation and decontamination. This trend is impacted by the growing consumer demand for long shelf-life and safety of foods without using chemical preservatives.

Increasing Applications and Sustainability Trends to be seen over 4-5 years

The use of cold plasma in agriculture has majorly benefited the industry. The adoption in agriculture for uses like seed treatment and pest control and environment is increasing largely. In environmental applications, cold plasma is widely utilized in water and air purification, thus fueling the cold plasma demand. A greater emphasis on sustainability and ecological processes will drive the demand for cold plasma technologies in the coming 5 years, complying with global regulations and sustainability initiatives.

Mounting Use in Automotive Coatings and Growing Agricultural Applications

The novel cold plasma technologies are increasingly used in the automotive sector for application in coatings. This improves resistance to environmental factors and durability. This technique effectively enhances performance and adhesion of protective coatings. In addition, recent years have witnessed notable rise in commercial interest and research of using cold plasma in pest control and seed treatment.

Adoption of Cold Plasma and More Innovative Applications Will Grow Over Next 10 years

Cold plasma will witness widespread adoption in various sectors, comprising food processing, textiles, healthcare, and agriculture, impacted by its effectiveness, reliability, and versatility. Progressing applications of cold plasma in nanotechnology, biotechnology, and environmental remediation will further impact market growth. This will also comprise novel uses and constant developments via ongoing studies and research.

Latest Headlines and Headlights

.In July 2024: Viromed Medical AG is introducing an additional pioneering analysis on cold plasma for preventing (VAP) ventilator-associated pneumonia. The analysis aims to receive exceptional approval for the device, named PulmoPlas, designed by Viromed for the said improved preventive measure in the UDA and Germany.

.In January 2024: SteriPack Group declared partnership with SHL Medical for pre-validated and exceptionally flexible secondary packing service and final assembly at the company's setting situated in Poland for 2nd generation Molly® 1.0ml autoinjector solution of SHL. This will add another solution to its product line of small to mid-volume offering in Europe region.

.In May 2024: US Medical Innovations, LLC announced that its Canady Helios Cold PlasmaTM (CHCP) Ablation System obtained the FDA clearance (510k) for soft tissue ablation during surgery.

The report covers the following players:

.Nordson Corporation

.Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Ltd.

.Plasmatreat GmbH

.Apyx Medical

.P2i Limited

.Relyon Plasma GmbH Corporation

.Henniker Plasma

.Enercon Industries Corporation

.ACXYS Plasma Technologies

.Tantec A/S

.Europlasma N.V.

.Thierry Corporation

.Surfx Technologies, LLC

.Softal Corona & Plasma GmbH

.Coating Plasma Innovation

.Ferrarini & Benelli SRL

.Neoplas GmbH

.Terraplasma GmbH

.Molecular Plasma Group

.Cinogy Technologies GmbH

.US Medical Innovations

Evolving Horizons in Cold Plasma to Benefit More Industries in Future

The growing use of cold plasma in healthcare, rising sustainability practices, and improvements in food safety measures are highlighting the importance of cold plasma technologies. As various industries are actively implementing these technologies, the global cold plasma market is anticipated to capture remarkably progress in the future fueled by collaborative efforts and ongoing research. These evolutions are reshaping the cold plasma market as a dynamic force in numerous sectors.

