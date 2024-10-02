Global Retailer And Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) Announces Strategic Partnerships With Healthoq And ANAB

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The GRMA proudly announces key partnerships to support the controlled launch of its Dietary Supplement Product Integrity Program.

- Derek Lurth, CEO of HealthLOQKING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Retailer and Alliance (GRMA) , a prominent leader with setting and upholding quality standards within the dietary supplement product category, proudly announces key partnerships to support the controlled launch of its Dietary Supplement Product Integrity Program.This new program is being launched with two key partners and industry advocates, HealthLOQ and the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) .Partnerships Advancing Dietary Supplement Product Integrity:With the launch of the Dietary Supplement Product Integrity Program, the GRMA has formalized two key partnerships with ANAB and HealthLOQ that add innovative new technologies in assuring trust and technical assessment expertise."We're excited about our new partnerships with ANAB and HealthLOQ. These collaborations advance science and public health in dietary supplements," said Allyn Shultis, GRMA Executive Director. "Previously, labs could only get credentials for some test methods under ISO 17025. Our new partnerships change this. We can now assess a lab's dietary supplement capabilities more thoroughly and enable labs to demonstrate that their test methods are suitable for specific dietary supplement. It's a significant step forward for the industry."ANAB, the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, provides a robust assessment infrastructure and is both recognized and respected within the industry. Their involvement in the GRMA integrity program provides highly competent assessors that will execute the program requirements and evaluate laboratories in manufacturing facilities or independent laboratories."The independent evaluation of laboratories by ANAB's competent assessors, in accordance with GRMA requirements, will foster trust in the testing conducted by these laboratories, ultimately enhancing consumer protection," said Jason Stine, ANAB vice president for inspection, laboratory, and related activities.HealthLOQ brings cutting-edge technology, document protection, and credential validation to the program through its expertise in blockchain technology. This technology enhances transparency and traceability throughout the product lifecycle. Their blockchain solutions ensure that testing reports are authentic and are being generated from qualified facilities while maintaining confidentiality between the report sharer and the customer. This combination of the unique program requirements, highly qualified assessors, and technology provide an unprecedented layer of trust for consumers.“Through our partnership with GRMA, we're helping the dietary supplement industry set a new harmonized standard for integrity, trust, and transparency,” said Derek Lurth, CEO of HealthLOQ.“HealthLOQ's blockchain technology ensures that supply chain documentation is both verifiable and confidential, protecting retailers, manufacturers and consumers while maintaining the normal flow of business in a non-disruptive and cost-efficient manner.”Program Availability:The Dietary Supplement Product Integrity Program's controlled launch has gained acceptance from major retailers, service companies, and pharmacies in the US and internationally. Participants will enjoy unique benefits including use of a special logo, marketing support, and recognition as an industry leader.These new partnerships and innovative program requirements enable the GRMA to bring highly qualified assessors and technology that provides an unprecedented layer of trust for consumers. Additionally, this has enabled the GRMA to revolutionize transparency, credibility, and scientific integrity within the Dietary Supplement Category as is supports consumers expectations with:.Confirmed Identity & Composition.Specified Strength & Purity.Clear of Undeclared Adulterants.Free from Unacceptable ContaminantsFor more information on the Product Integrity Program and its controlled launch, visit the GRMA website:About GRMAThe Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) is committed to leading the development and maintenance of quality and safety standards for consumer products worldwide. Through collaboration and innovation, GRMA brings together the industry's top retailers, manufacturers, and stakeholders to harmonize quality assurance protocols, benefiting consumers through higher product standards and reliability.About HealthLOQAt the forefront of digital document security, HealthLOQ offers a robust solution for protecting and verifying sensitive documents. Leveraging blockchain technology, HealthLOQ ensures the authenticity and integrity of critical documents, fostering transparency and trust across various industries. For more information, visitAbout ANABThe ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), is the largest multidisciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers. For more information, visit .Contact Information:Derek Lurth, Chief Executive OfficerHealthLOQ LLC...ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB)Mary Kolberg...

Allyn Shultis

GRMA

+1 610-945-1797

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.