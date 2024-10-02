Kuwaiti Society For Students Assistance Supports 2,200 Gazans Worldwide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Society for Students Support launched on Wednesday an initiative to help around 2,200 students from the Gaza Strip who are stranded abroad and studying in various universities around the world.

The initiative's estimated cost is KD 330,000. It was funded by charitable foundations and donors and approved by Kuwait's of Affairs.

In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Secretary of the Society Monia Al-Nouri stressed the society's goals are to support Palestinian students, lessen their burdens, and prevent the Israeli Occupation from depriving them of education.

The initiative's objectives are to communicate with external charities and act as intermediaries between the universities and the students, to support them, especially senior students, and help with graduation to find work and support their families.

Around 20 universities in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and others have Gazan students, where aid varied between tuition and living fees, not sparing any effort to support Arab education, she stressed. (end)

