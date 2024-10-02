Prime Minister of UK expresses unwavering support for Israel

(MENAFN) In a recent televised address from Downing Street, Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime of the UK, expressed unwavering support for Israel while conveying his deep concerns over the escalating tensions in the Middle East. His comments follow a significant attack attributed to Iran, during which approximately 200 missiles were launched into Israel, targeting civilian areas.



During the address, Starmer condemned the Iranian assault, stating that it represented a dangerous escalation in the region. He emphasized the need for Israel to exercise its right to self-defense in response to such aggression. "I utterly condemn this attempt by the Iranian regime to harm innocent Israelis," Starmer said, noting the gravity of the situation and the potential for further conflict.



The Prime Minister was in communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the time of the missile strikes and acknowledged that it was too early to fully assess the impact of the attack. His remarks underscored the precarious state of affairs in the region, where the risk of miscalculation could lead to further violence.



Defence Secretary John Healey supported Starmer's stance, confirming that British forces had been involved in efforts to prevent further escalation, although he did not disclose specific details about their role. This indicates the UK's active engagement in addressing the crisis and its commitment to stability in the region.



Starmer called on Iran to cease its attacks, highlighting that the nation has posed a threat to the Middle East for an extended period. He warned that the ongoing conflict could push the region to a critical point. In response to the missile strikes, Israel has vowed that there will be "repercussions," framing the attack as a retaliation for the recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.



As tensions continue to rise, the international community watches closely, and the situation remains fluid. Starmer's statements reflect a significant political stance and signal the UK's readiness to support its allies while advocating for de-escalation in a highly volatile environment.

