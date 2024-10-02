Veganism gains significant traction

(MENAFN) In recent years, veganism has gained significant traction, with an increasing number of individuals adopting this lifestyle for reasons related to animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and health benefits. The "Veganuary" campaign, launched in 2014, has played a pivotal role in promoting plant-based diets, encouraging participants to commit to veganism for the entire month of January. Last year alone, approximately 707,000 individuals registered for the challenge, and research from comparison site Finder estimates that there are around 2.5 million vegans in the UK as of 2024, representing about 4.7 percent of the population—a rise of approximately 1.1 million since 2023.



Despite the apparent growth in the vegan demographic, market trends raise intriguing questions about the sustainability of this segment. Data from consumer intelligence firm NIQ reveals a troubling decline in the sales of chilled and frozen meat alternatives, which have plummeted by about 21 percent over the past two years. Conversely, dairy-free milk sales have experienced a modest uptick, increasing by an average of 0.8 percent compared to 2022.



This disconnect between the rising number of vegans and declining sales figures has prompted some companies to reassess their vegan product lines. While consumer interest in plant-based diets appears robust, the market's fluctuating dynamics suggest that not all vegan products are capturing consumer loyalty as anticipated. Factors such as changing consumer preferences, competition from other food options, and economic considerations may contribute to the reluctance of some companies to continue investing in vegan offerings.



As the landscape of dietary choices evolves, brands must navigate these complexities to understand how to effectively cater to both dedicated vegans and flexitarians. The situation highlights the importance of aligning product offerings with consumer expectations and adapting to the ongoing shifts in dietary habits.

