CME Group Sets New, All-Time Quarterly And September ADV Records Driven By Growth Across All Asset Classes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Record quarterly ADV of 28.3 million contracts in Q3, up 27% year-over-year

Record September ADV of 28.4 million contracts, up 25% year-over-year

Record quarterly and September interest rate ADV

Record quarterly SOFR futures and U.S. Treasury complex ADV Record international ADV of 8.4 million contracts in Q3

CHICAGO, Oct.

2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its Q3 and September 2024 statistics, with average daily volume (ADV) reaching new, all-time records of 28.3 million contracts in

Q3 and 28.4 million contracts in

the month of September, and

growth across all asset classes in both periods.

In Q3, the company's

ADV grew 27% year-over-year, with record volume in interest rate products. CME Group's deeply liquid U.S. Treasury complex hit an all-time quarterly ADV record of 8.4 million contracts and SOFR futures reached an all-time quarterly ADV record of 4.1 million contracts.

September

ADV grew 25% year-over-year, with record volume

in interest rate and agricultural products for the month.

Market statistics are available in greater detail at .

Q3 2024 highlights across asset classes compared to Q3 2023 include:



Record

Interest Rate ADV of 14.9

million contracts



Record

U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 8.4 million contracts





Record 10-Year

U.S Treasury Note futures ADV of 2.5 million contracts





Record 5-Year

U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.8 million contracts



Record 2-Year

U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.1 million contracts



Record

SOFR futures ADV of 4.1 million contracts

Interest Rate options

ADV increased 37% to 3.1 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 7.4

million contracts, an increase of 17%



Record Q3 Equity Index options

ADV of 1.6 million contracts



Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 38% to 1.5

million contracts



E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 10% to 1.5 million contracts

Micro

E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 23% to 1.1 million contracts

Energy

ADV of 2.6 million contracts, an increase of 21%



Record Q3 Energy options

ADV of 425,000 contracts



Henry Hub Natural Gas futures

ADV increased 31% to 466,000 contracts

Henry Hub Natural Gas options

ADV increased 51% to 213,000 contracts

Record Q3

Agricultural ADV of 1.6 million contracts



Corn futures

ADV increased 28% to 378,000 contracts



Soybean Oil futures

ADV increased 30% to 185,000 contracts

Soybean Meal futures

ADV increased 22% to 167,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange

ADV of 1.1 million contracts, an increase of 16%



Japanese yen futures

ADV increased 23% to 216,000 contracts



Australian dollar futures

ADV increased 16% to 120,000 contracts

Canadian dollar futures

ADV increased 23% to 102,000 contracts

Metals

ADV of 728,000 contracts, an increase of 38%



Record Gold options

ADV of 99,000 contracts



Micro Gold futures

ADV increased 124% to 113,000 contracts

Platinum futures

ADV increased 26% to 31,000 contracts Record International

ADV of 8.4 million contracts, including record EMEA ADV of 6.2 million contracts, Asia ADV up 28% and Latin America up 11%

September 2024 highlights compared to September 2023 include:



Record September Interest Rate ADV of 14.8 million contracts



Record September

U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 7.1 million contracts



Record September

SOFR futures and options ADV of 6.9 million contracts



Record September Interest Rate options

ADV of 3.4 million contracts



10-Year

U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 40% to 2.1 million contracts

5-Year

U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 28% to 1.4 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 7.4 million contracts, an increase of 4%



Micro

E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 19% to 1.4 million contracts

Micro

E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 49% to 121,000 contracts

Energy ADV of 2.7 million contracts, an increase of 17%



Record September Energy options

ADV of 448,000 contracts



Henry Hub Natural Gas futures

ADV increased 35% to 493,000 contracts

Henry Hub Natural Gas options

ADV increased 56% to 220,000 contracts

Record September Agricultural ADV of 1.5 million contracts



Record September Agricultural options

ADV of 332,000 contracts

Soybean Meal futures

ADV increased 24% to 167,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.3 million contracts, an increase of 7%



Japanese yen futures

ADV increased 25% to 242,000 contracts

Canadian dollar futures

ADV increased 6% to 123,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 709,000 contracts, an increase of 37%



Record September Metals options

ADV of 142,000 contracts

Micro Gold futures

ADV increased 154% to 110,000 contracts

International ADV increased 30% to 8.8 million contracts, with record EMEA ADV of 6.5 million contracts, Asia ADV up 27% and Latin America ADV up 12%

Micro Products ADV



Record

E-Micro options ADV of 41,000 contracts

Micro

E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.7 million contracts represented 37% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 3% of overall Energy ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 4% to $305.8 billion and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 19% to $119.1B Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending August 2024 were $70.9 billion for cash collateral and $163.2 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on

,

,

foreign exchange ,

energy ,

agricultural products

and

metals .

The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.

In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.



CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.

CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.

NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.

COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED