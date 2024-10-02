Sink Your Fangs Into Jones Soda's Just-Released 2024 Halloween Flavors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Blood Sucker, Zombie Juice and New Ghoulish Grape Sodas Perfect for Fright Night

SEATTLE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goblins, rejoice! Back by popular demand, craft soda pioneer Jones Soda (CSE: JSDA, QTCQB: JSDA) has released a limited-edition series of sodas designed to capture the Halloween spirit. This year's flavors include Blood Sucker, Zombie Juice and new Ghoulish Grape (actually renamed versions of Jones' popular Strawberry-Lime, Green Apple and Grape Soda flavors) – complete with labels featuring fiendish faces to suit the season.

All flavors are packaged in the company's classic long-neck glass bottles that let the deep red, green and purple colors of the sodas shine through. Each flavor is sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar for wickedly good taste and is a perfect addition to Halloween celebrations.

All three flavors are available on the Jones website in 12-packs or in a variety pack with four bottles of each flavor. Orders placed by October 22 will arrive by Halloween.

The Blood Sucker and Zombie Juice flavors are also available individually at World Market locations nationwide.

"Halloween flavors have been a Jones tradition since 2005. Like our core craft sodas and the SPECIAL RELEASE beverages we offer a few times a year, they are part of what makes Jones unique," said Jones Soda CEO David Knight. "Even as we diversify our portfolio with new products like colas, functional beverages, hard craft sodas and cannabis products, having fun with our legacy flavors is in our DNA and one of the reasons we've led the craft soda category for nearly three decades."



About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA,

OTCQB:

JSDA ) is a leading developer of sodas and cannabis-infused beverages known for their premium taste, unique flavors and unconventional brand personality. Launched in 1996 as the original craft soda brand, the company today markets a diverse portfolio of sodas, mixers and wellness beverages under the Jones® Soda brand as well as a line of award-winning cannabis beverages and edibles leveraging Jones' trademark flavors under the Mary Jones brand. For more information, visit

,

,

or



