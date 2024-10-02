Mattermost Enables Real-Time Mission Workflow With Completion Of $1.1 Million AFWERX SBIR Phase II Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mattermost releases new and visual capabilities to support enhanced Command and Control efforts for the U.S. Air Force Advanced Battle Management Systems (ABMS)

Palo Alto, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, Inc., a leader in delivering the secure, real-time collaboration and workflow tools that modern defense, security and intelligence teams need to maintain command and control, and operational tempo, today announced the delivery of audio teleconferencing and screen-sharing capabilities to address key challenges impacting tactical command and control. These developments come as the company completes its $1.1 million AFWERX SBIR Phase II contract, enhancing the Air Force's ability to securely collaborate.

“The ability to securely and rapidly disseminate real-time tactical information is crucial to the success of our operations, and we've seen a proven need for new audio-visual capabilities to help teams orchestrate operations and preserve mission agility as circumstances evolve at the tactical edge,” said Lt. Col. Gerard Guevara, inspector general for the 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base.“In theater, tactical teams are only as effective as their intelligence, which makes support for mission-critical command and control efforts all the more vital so we can remain one step ahead of our adversaries.”

Since securing the contract in September 2022, Mattermost has worked closely with stakeholders at the 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, the Digital Aircrew Initiative (DAI), and Platform One to develop custom features aligned with specific mission needs to support the platform's adoption. With Mattermost's enhanced suite of audio-visual capabilities, including support for audio-only calls, screen sharing, live call chat and captioning, call recording and playback, and post-call transcripts, tactical teams can now securely and rapidly distribute evolving mission intelligence.

“We've seen proven success enabling collaboration for thousands of airmen across the Air Force with ChatOps, and our new capabilities allow teams leveraging Mattermost to launch a call within seconds as part of their secure channel structure,” said Ian Tien, CEO of Mattermost.“As mission conditions evolve, these new capabilities enable real-time information sharing that ensures decision quality. We appreciate the support we received from AFWERX and the 349th Air Mobility Wing as we developed these capabilities to bring innovation to the tactical edge.”

Mattermost has worked closely with stakeholders in the U.S. Air Force to drive innovation and deliver custom capabilities for enhanced mission-critical collaboration, securing a total of four SBIR Phase II contracts. The completion of this AFWERX contract marks Mattermost's third completed SBIR Phase II contract to date. In June, the company announced it completed a SBIR Phase II contract to deliver a low-bandwidth Mattermost integration for AFRL's Tactical Assault Kit (TAK).

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Mattermost:

Mattermost is the leading collaboration and workflow platform for mission-critical work. We serve national security, government, and critical infrastructure enterprises, from the U.S. Department of Defense, to global tech giants, to utilities, banks, and other vital services. We accelerate out-of-band incident response, DevSecOps workflow, mission operations, and self-sovereign collaboration to bolster the focus, adaptability, and resilience of the world's most important organizations.

Our enterprise software and single-tenant SaaS platforms are built to meet the custom needs of rigorous and complex environments while offering a secure and unrivaled collaboration experience across web, desktop, and mobile with channel-based messaging, file sharing, audio calling and screen share, with integrated tooling, workflow automation and AI assistance.

Mattermost is developed on an open core platform vetted by the world's leading security organizations, and co-built with over 4,000 open source project contributors who've provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared vision of accelerating the world's mission-critical work.

For more information visit mattermost.co .

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: .





