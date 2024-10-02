The Organic Wheat Flours And Semolina Market: Trends And Opportunities From The International Program Pure Flour From Europe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Record exports: the focus is on premium quality ingredients, benefits and sustainability. Conscious shopping is ever more widespread.

ROME, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyles and habits have changed. From the creations of Michelin-starred chefs to home-cooking, cookery around the world is increasingly choosing top quality ingredients, such as organic wheat flours and semolina Made in Europe, and in particular Made in Italy. Demand for these products has actually increased, thanks to the widely-held view that a diet based on these products is better and healthier. The international program "Pure Flour from Europe" and, in particular, the promotion and export of organic wheat flours and semolina Made in Europe to the USA and Canada, has been a great success. Its focus on health and well-being, and responsibility in the selection of ingredients guarantees a high content of vitamins, mineral salts, fiber and secondary phytochemicals, which in turn ensures a higher nutritional intake for the body.

Record export levels of Italian organic flours and semolina to the USA.

When the food industry damages the environment responding to market needs, the average environmentally conscious consumer changes their habits - starting with their food choices - and tries to prevent waste. Hence the exponential increase in sales of organic products and the use of organic flours and semolina, which have a direct positive impact on the environment through organic farming.

Record export levels. Official statistics provided by SINAB (The Italian national information system for organic agriculture) and UN Comtrade at the end of 2023, show Italian exports of organic wheat flours and organic semolina to the United States and Canada worth 4,456 million euros. Specifically, exports to the United States amounted to 4,063 million euros; while those to Canada totaled 393,000 euros, a less pronounced increase than for exports to the US. The growth in Italian exports between 2020 and 2023 can be seen in a detailed breakdown product by product. Consumers are increasingly aware of and interested in organic farming, often choosing organic products over conventional ones. The growth in exports of organic soft wheat flour since 2020 (i.e. before the Pure Flour project in the United States and Canada) is 239.9%, equivalent to about 3 million euros, while the growth in exports of organic durum wheat flour and semolina since 2020 is 209.1%, an increase in value of about 122,000 euros compared to 2020.

In 2023, Italy exported wheat flours and semolina worldwide for a value of 350.9 million euros (+13.9 million compared to 2022), of which 17% came from organic production. These are the data from Istat (The Italian National Institute of Statistics) and SINAB presented by ITALMOPA (the Italian Milling Industry Association), as part of the "Pure flour from Europe" programs, co-funded by the European Union and aimed at promoting the use of conventional and organic flours and semolina Made in Europe and, more specifically, Made in Italy, in the USA and Canada.

Italy exports 253.1 million euros of wheat flours worldwide (310,602 tons of wheat flours) and 97.8 million euros of semolina (132,062 tons of semolina). In the organic sector, the export of wheat flours is worth 41.7 million euros, while in the case of organic semolina it is worth 18.6 million euros.

The flour market is therefore dynamic and constantly evolving, with and increased consumption of and greater focus on organic, and above all, nutritious products. When buying organic flour, it is important to understand the specific characteristics of each product. Organic farming is a production system which is in harmony with nature and with the needs of man, that does not introduce chemicals into the soil and lays the foundation for a sustainable future. Organic wheat flours and semolina are a perfect combination of great taste, health benefits and environmental sustainability. They are lighter and more digestible and reduce the likelihood of developing food intolerances. This is because they are less processed and refined, they preserve the beneficial properties of the grain and have a balanced ratio between starch and gluten.

SOURCE PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE

