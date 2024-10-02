Wayfair Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair (NYSE:W ), the destination for all things home, today announced it will release results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2024 before the opening of the on November 1, 2024.

Wayfair will host a call at 8 a.m. ET on Friday, November 1 to review results. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance here .

The call will also be available via live webcast . The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at .

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, and we make it easy to create a home that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for that perfect piece or redesigning your entire space, Wayfair offers quality finds for every style and budget, and a seamless experience from inspiration to installation.

Wayfair's family of brands includes:



Wayfair: Every style. Every home.

AllModern: All of modern made simple.

Birch Lane: Classic style for joyful living.

Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.

Perigold: The destination for luxury home. Wayfair Professional: A one-stop Pro shop.

Wayfair generated $11.9 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024

and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.

Wayfair Media Relations:

Tara Lambropoulos

[email protected]

Wayfair Investor Relations:

James Lamb

[email protected]

SOURCE Wayfair Inc.

