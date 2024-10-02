Govinda Shooting Incident: Mumbai Crime Branch Initiates Parallel Enquiry, Meet Actor Revolver Seized

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A day after Govinda suffered a leg injury as his revolver 'accidentally went off', the official from the Mumbai crime branch, which has also initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident, met the on Wednesday.

The crime branch inquiry is taking place even as local are probing the matter.

However, quoting sources, News18 reported that though the police have ruled out foul play, they are not fully convinced by the story.

| Govinda update: Doctors remove bullet , says 'with the blessings...'

The report also said that Govinda informed police that at the time of the incident, the revolver, which was 20-years-old, was unlocked, and it misfired when he was cleaning it .

Meanwhile, police said that no one has lodged any complaint in the matter so far.

The actor has a licensed revolver from Webley company which has been seized by police officials for further probe, PTI quoted an official as saying.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the actor's Mumbai residence when he was getting ready to leave for Kolkata by flight.

The 60-year-old actor had been operated to extract a bullet which hit him near his left knee, and is currently recuperating at a private hospital.

| Govinda forgets name of Shiv Sena candidate he went to campaign for

Govinda's wife Sunita said that the actor is better, and he will be discharged the day after tomorrow.

"With everyone's blessings, he has recovered... He has a great fan following, so people are praying for him... I would like to tell the fans to not panic, he is fine," she said.

Actor Raveena Tandon and other celebrities also visited the actor.

"He looked better. He is recovering. I wish him a speedy recovery," Raveena shared.

Politician Kripa Shankar Singh also met with Govinda .





| Govinda joins Shinde's Sena after 'big mistake' claim. What was his inspiration?

"He is fine. Thanks to the doctors for taking care of him. He will be discharged soon," Kripa Shankar told media after meeting the actor.

On Tuesday, veteran actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha visited Bollywood star Govinda .