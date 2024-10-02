France Condemns Israel's Deadly Airstrikes In S. Lebanon: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PARIS, Oct 2 (NNN-XINHUA) – France condemns the Israeli airstrikes, which it said have caused an unacceptable number of civilian casualties, including dozens of children and women, France's for Europe and Foreign Affairs said in a statement, yesterday.

“France expresses its concern about reports of ground incursions by the Israeli in southern Lebanon,” the ministry said, adding that civilians, whether Lebanese or Israelis, must under no circumstances be targeted.

France is opposed to any Israeli ground operation in Lebanon and calls for an end to indiscriminate attacks against civilians, the ministry affirmed.

It also calls on Hezbollah and Iran to refrain from any action likely to lead to further destabilisation and regional conflagration.

The ministry said that, it also condemns Hezbollah's attacks on Israeli territory.– NNN-XINHUA