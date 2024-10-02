Assange confesses ‘I pled guilty to journalism’

(MENAFN) In a significant address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, urged European lawmakers to confront the rising tide of "transnational repression" targeting journalism by powerful nations. This marked Assange's first public appearance since his release from prison in late June, where he had spent years fighting extradition to the United States.



Assange’s battles stemmed from allegations by the U.S. that he unlawfully obtained and disclosed classified information related to national defense. In June, he reached a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department, which involved him acknowledging some degree of guilt and relinquishing his rights to pursue legal recourse, such as through the European Court of Human Rights, in exchange for his freedom. During his speech, Assange stated, "I want to be totally clear. I am not free today because the system worked. I am free today, after years of incarceration, because I pled guilty to journalism."



In his testimony, Assange outlined his legal struggles and described what he characterized as a "campaign of retribution" orchestrated by the CIA during the tenure of Director Mike Pompeo under the Trump administration. Reports indicate that the CIA engaged in an extensive surveillance operation targeting Assange, his family, and associates, even allegedly considering plans to kidnap or assassinate him while he sought refuge at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.



While sharing his personal story of hardship, Assange emphasized that many others facing similar predicaments lack the same visibility and international support that he has received. He noted a dramatic decline in the global landscape for press freedom since the establishment of WikiLeaks, underscoring the urgent need for concerted action to protect journalists worldwide. Assange’s remarks resonate deeply in an era where the boundaries of press freedom and governmental oversight are increasingly blurred, prompting a call for heightened vigilance against the suppression of journalistic endeavors.

