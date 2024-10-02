"Fortnite” launches legal battle against tech giants Samsung, Google

(MENAFN) Epic Games, the company behind the wildly popular game "Fortnite," has launched a legal battle against tech giants and Google, alleging that the two are conspiring to suppress competition in the app marketplace. The lawsuit, filed in a U.S. federal court in California, focuses on a new security feature called "Auto Blocker" that is integrated into Samsung devices. Epic claims that this feature is designed to hinder users from downloading applications from sources outside the official Play Store and Samsung Galaxy platforms.



According to Epic, this initiative not only restricts consumer choice but also inhibits competition, which could lead to higher prices for apps. Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, has specifically accused Google of feigning concern for user safety by blocking downloads from unknown sources, despite having previously allowed the distribution of "Fortnite" on its platform.



In response to the lawsuit, Google characterized the claims as "baseless," asserting that its policies are in place to protect users. Meanwhile, Samsung has vowed to vigorously defend itself against Epic's allegations, emphasizing that its device features are developed with a strong focus on security and privacy.



Epic Games contends that the introduction of the "Auto Blocker" is an attempt to undermine a legal victory it secured against Google in December 2023. The company is also seeking to escalate its concerns by bringing them to the attention of European Union regulators. This legal dispute not only highlights the ongoing tensions between app developers and major tech companies but also raises critical questions about user freedom and market competition in the digital landscape.

