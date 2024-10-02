Iranian FM affirms that Iran is invoking its right to self-defense

(MENAFN) In a late-night address transitioning from Tuesday to Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Abbas Araqchi affirmed that Iran is invoking its right to self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. He made it clear that Iran's military operations would halt only if the Israeli refrains from further provocations.



Araqchi stressed the responsibility of Israel's supporters to rein in those advocating for war in Tel Aviv, highlighting the need for restraint. He participated in discussions with his counterparts from France, Britain, and Germany regarding the escalating violence in Gaza and Lebanon. During these conversations, Araqchi warned that if Israeli aggression continued, Iran's retaliatory response would be significantly amplified.



Previously, the Iranian government had cautioned that any intervention by nations supporting Israel would lead to severe repercussions, with Iran prepared to target their regional interests and military bases. This statement reinforced the notion that the "Zionist entity" should prepare for substantial destruction of its infrastructure should it retaliate against Iranian actions.



On Tuesday evening, Iran executed a substantial military operation, launching over 250 ballistic missiles in retaliation for Israeli activities. This barrage triggered sirens across the occupied territories, forcing millions to seek refuge in shelters. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated that this operation was a direct response to the assassinations of prominent figures Ismail Haniyeh and Hassan Nasrallah, specifically targeting security and military installations within the occupied areas. They indicated that more detailed information regarding the operation would be shared in due course.



In reaction to these developments, Israeli media outlet "Israel Hayom" reported that Israel had closed its airspace, redirecting flights to alternative airports beyond the occupied territory. In light of the Iranian missile attacks, U.S. President Joe Biden ordered increased military support for Israel. Sources from Hebrew Channel 13 conveyed that Israel intends to respond robustly to Iran's actions, regardless of the potential consequences.



As the situation continues to evolve, the international community remains vigilant, aware of the risks of further escalation in this already volatile region.

MENAFN02102024000045015687ID1108738042