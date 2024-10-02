Caterham Welcome Yamaha Motor In Next Phase Of Its Ev Sports Coupe Development

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Wednesday, 2 October 2024: Caterham is pleased to announce that Yamaha Motor, a renowned Japanese mobility manufacturer, has joined as a development partner for its all-new electric sports coupe, Project V. Yamaha will its latest cutting-edge e-axle to the prototype model.

A year after the design concept was initially unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed, and later shown at Tokyo Auto Salon, the company is moving to the next phase of its plans to bring the car to and commercial production.

Project V will feature a lightweight compact electric powertrain developed by Yamaha, staying true to the Caterham DNA of lightweight, simple and fun-to-drive. In addition, Yamaha will also provide its technology and expertise in vehicle motion control.

The prototype model is being developed by TOKYO R&D, a specialist engineering house with a proven track-record in developing major OEM-commissioned prototype and production vehicles. It is due to be completed by mid-2025.

Project V is being developed under the Caterham brand, part of VT Holdings based in Nagoya, Japan.

The collaboration with Yamaha will not only deliver a powertrain to match the expectations of what an all-new Caterham should be, but confidently accelerate the delivery of Project V to the market.





