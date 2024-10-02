(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 5.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 23.6 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 22.7% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd., BlackBerry Limited, Citrix Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Matrix42 GmbH, Microsoft, Ivanti, Sophos Ltd., SOTI Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., VMware Inc., Snow Software, Quest Software Inc., Kaspersky Lab, ManageEngine, Hexnode, and others. Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solutions, Services), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End User (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database. "According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 23.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 22.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033." Cloud Endpoint Protection Market: Overview Cloud endpoint protection refers to the security measures and solutions specifically designed to safeguard endpoints such as laptops, desktops, mobile devices, and servers when they access and operate within cloud environments. The cloud endpoint protection market is witnessing several key trends driven by evolving cybersecurity threats and technological advancements. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is a significant trend. These technologies enhance threat detection and response capabilities by analyzing vast amounts of data to identify patterns and anomalies that may indicate security breaches. AI and ML enable real-time threat analysis, allowing for quicker and more effective responses to emerging threats. Endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions are becoming more prevalent. EDR tools offer continuous monitoring and automated response to threats, providing deeper visibility into endpoint activities. This helps in identifying and mitigating attacks before they can cause significant damage. Additionally, there is an increasing focus on cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints across diverse and distributed cloud environments. These solutions are built to handle the unique challenges posed by cloud infrastructure, offering scalability and flexibility. These trends highlight the dynamic nature of the cloud endpoint protection market, emphasizing the need for advanced, adaptable, and comprehensive security solutions. By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A prominent trend in solutions is the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms into software offerings. This enables automation, predictive analytics, and enhanced decision-making capabilities, empowering businesses to streamline processes, personalize experiences, and gain actionable insights from data. By organization size, the SME segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. In SMEs, there's a notable trend towards adopting cloud-based solutions for various operations, including customer relationship management, accounting, and collaboration tools. This shift allows SMEs to streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance scalability and flexibility in their operations. By end user, the Telecom & IT segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. In Telecom & IT, the trend leans towards 5G network expansion, accelerating digital transformation, and increased adoption of cloud-based services. These shifts prioritize faster connectivity, enhanced data management, and scalable infrastructure to meet growing demands for remote work and digital services. In North America, there's a prominent trend towards increased adoption of renewable energy sources, particularly solar and wind power. This shift is driven by environmental concerns, government incentives, technological advancements, and the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions. IBM develops system hardware and software and offers infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services. IBM's key areas include analytics, artificial intelligence, automation, blockchain, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, IT management, cybersecurity, and software development. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 23.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 5.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 22.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Component, Organization Size, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Cloud Endpoint Protection market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenarios of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Cloud Endpoint Protection industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Cloud Endpoint Protection Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Cloud Endpoint Protection market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Cloud Endpoint Protection market in 2023 with a market share of 39.1% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America region boasts a robust IT infrastructure, with a high adoption rate of mobile devices, laptops, and other endpoints across enterprises.

Additionally, North American organizations prioritize security and compliance, leading them to invest in comprehensive UEM solutions to manage and secure their diverse endpoint environments.

Furthermore, the region's large enterprises and multinational corporations seek scalable and efficient ways to manage their distributed workforce, driving the demand for UEM solutions that offer centralized management capabilities.

Moreover, the proliferation of cloud computing and the increasing trend of remote work has further fuelled the need for UEM solutions in North America, as organizations seek to securely manage endpoints regardless of their location or network connectivity.

List of the prominent players in the Cloud Endpoint Protection Market :



42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd.

BlackBerry Limited

Citrix Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Matrix42 GmbH

Microsoft

Ivanti

Sophos Ltd.

SOTI Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

VMware Inc.

Snow Software

Quest Software Inc.

Kaspersky Lab

ManageEngine

Hexnode Others

The Cloud Endpoint Protection Market is segmented as follows:

By Component



Solutions Services

By Organization Size



SMEs Large Enterprises

By End User



BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

