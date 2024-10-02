Azerbaijan's Pivotal Role In BRICS Rises: Guiding Global Transport Corridors

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
From October 22 to 24, the BRICS summit will convene in Kazan,
marking the first meeting of the bloc in its newly expanded
configuration. This historic gathering has sparked global
speculation about further enlargement of the group. With Azerbaijan
and Turkiye having recently applied for BRICS membership,
international attention has turned toward this significant global
format. Unlike traditional organizations, BRICS operates without a
permanent secretariat, holding discussions on topics of mutual
interest. Lack of consensus among members doesn't lead to internal
crises but rather creates cross-country groupings on specific
projects.
In accordance, as the chair of the bloc, Russia is actively
engaging with countries interested in joining the organization. The
Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin, has
been conducting visits to Iran and is scheduled to visit Armenia
today, October 1. He will participate in the meeting of the
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the plenary session of the
Eurasian Economic Forum in Yerevan. During the meeting of the
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the heads of government of
Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will
decisively discuss the crucial tasks of deepening integration
within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.
At first glance, these engagements may seem
unrelated to BRICS principles of global cooperation, but when
viewed from a broader perspective, a key connection emerges
transport and communication.
These are vital areas of interest for Azerbaijan. If we remember
that Iran and Armenia are the chosen destinations, the relevance
fits perfectly. Importance of the North-South and East-West
transport corridors, two major initiatives are supported by both
Russia and China within the BRICS framework. China actively seeks
to integrate BRICS transport projects with its global "One Belt,
One Road" initiative, although not all BRICS members' interests
fully align with this vision. Meanwhile, Russia is focused on
developing its transport corridors in the East-West and North-South
directions. Establishing a permanent BRICS committee on transport
at the August 2023 Johannesburg summit underscores the importance
of this sector within the bloc's broader agenda. As we can see both
interests completely overlap. Coincidentally, Russian Deputy Prime
Minister Alexander Novak stated in an interview with "Al Arabiya"
TV channel that the country is making preparations to transfer gas
to the northern provinces of Iran ahead of Mishustin's visit. This
idea also aligns with the North-South transport corridor.
Furthermore, in June 2024, the first meeting of transport
ministers of the BRICS member countries was held, and the
Declaration of the BRICS countries' commitment was adopted. At the
same time, the New Development Bank (an alternative to the World
Bank) operates within BRICS, with tens of billions of dollars in
reserves, and is trying to create its financial system as an
alternative to SWIFT. Thus, it can be assumed that the topic of
transport and logistics, along with other priorities, can become
the place of application of financial resources of the structure,
and payments within this system can become the first steps of a new
financial system. The Kazan summit is expected to further emphasize
this, as initiatives like China's Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor
are brought under the BRICS umbrella, potentially attracting new
funding and increasing institutional participation from member
countries.
The South Caucasus, with Azerbaijan at its heart, plays a
pivotal role in these transport initiatives. So as mentioned, the
visits to Iran and Armenia are not a coincidence. Both countries
have repeatedly expressed their opposition to the establishment of
the Zangezur Corridor. Even in August, this issue resurfaced.
Russia's ambassador to Tehran, Alexey Dedov, was summoned to a
meeting with the head of the Department of Eurasian Affairs of the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Mojtaba Demirchilu. Official
Tehran expressed a resolute position on this matter. However, the
current geopolitical situation makes it clear that neither Russia
nor Iran wields substantial influence over the processes in the
region. The regional power potentials of both countries are in
decline according to the current situation.
So, overall, Azerbaijan's diplomacy, focused on BRICS membership
and support for both China's East-West corridor and Russia's
North-South route, is critical. The active involvement of
Azerbaijani state structures specializing in transport and economic
mechanisms is essential to harness the opportunities offered by
BRICS. To successfully challenge the influence of the Western bloc,
Azerbaijan must align its economic strategies with the priorities
of this emerging global framework.
