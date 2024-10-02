Ixigo Launches 'Price Lock' For Flights: Lock Fare Now, Book Later

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 1st October 2024: ixigo, India's leading OTA for the next billion users, has introduced its innovative“Price Lock” feature for flights, allowing travellers to lock airfares for up to 2 days and later, once their plans are confirmed. Currently available for domestic flights, this feature offers users added flexibility and protection from fluctuating airfares, making travel planning more convenient and stress-free. With Price Lock, booking flights becomes easier and more secure, giving travellers peace of mind while finalising their trips.



The Price Lock feature, starting at just ₹99 per passenger, allows travellers to lock in airfares and pay later, offering protection against sudden price increases and avoids buyer's remorse in case fares drop. If fares rise, the feature provides price protection of up to ₹4,000 per passenger. If prices drop, travellers benefit by paying the new lower fare. This ensures that they either pay the locked-in price or a reduced price, but never more, providing reassurance when booking flights. Price Lock is currently available on domestic flight bookings, across all the ixigo Group apps.



Commenting on this, Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO, ixigo, said,“We are thrilled to launch the Price Lock feature, designed to give travellers the freedom to plan their trips without the stress of dealing with sudden fare hikes. This feature offers both flexibility and peace of mind, ensuring users can secure the best fares without the pressure to book immediately. Our goal is to make flight travel more flexible, hassle-free, and budget-friendly for all, enhancing the overall travel experience.”



With the upcoming festive season, when airfares typically surge due to increased demand, the Price Lock feature will prove particularly valuable for travelers planning their trips. During the Dussehra and Diwali holidays, airfares tend to soar by 20-25% on average. By locking in fares early with Price Lock, travellers can avoid these steep price hikes, ensuring they secure the best rates and travel worry-free during the busy festive season.





Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai & Rajnish Kumar, ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) is a technology company focused on empowering Indian travellers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. ixigo assists travellers in making smarter travel decisions by leveraging artificial intelligence. The ixigo, ConfirmTkt and AbhiBus apps allow travellers to book train tickets, flight tickets, bus tickets, hotels, and cabs, and provide travel utility tools and services developed using in-house proprietary algorithms and crowd-sourced information. With over 48 crore Annual Active Users in Fiscal 2024, ixigo is the leading OTA for Next Billion Users in India.

