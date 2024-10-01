Arab League To Hold Emergency Meeting On Lebanon Refugee Crisis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct. 1 (Petra) – The General Secretariat of the Arab League announced Tuesday that it had received an official request from Iraq to convene an emergency meeting of the Council of the Arab League at the level of permanent delegates.The meeting aims to address the pressing issue of displaced persons and refugees in Lebanon and explore ways to provide support to the country.Ambassador Hossam Zaki, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, said the General Secretariat has circulated Iraq's request to member states. In coordination with Yemen, the current president of the Council of the Arab League, and Iraq, consultations are ongoing to finalize the date for the emergency meeting.