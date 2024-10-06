At Least 18 Murdered In Barbaric Israeli Air Strike On Mosque In Gaza Death Toll: 42,000 Media

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Oct 6 (NNN-REUTERS) – At least 18 Palestinian civilians were murdered, and more than 20 others injured, in an Israeli Zionist air strike, targeting a mosque, when people were performing their early morning prayers, in central Gaza early today, reported.

The strike on the mosque, near the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, came, as the Israel's war in the Palestinian enclave approaches its first anniversary.

Eyewitnesses said, the number of casualties could rise as the mosque was being used to house displaced people.

The Zionist military assault on Gaza has killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry. It has also displaced nearly all of the enclave's 2.3 million people, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide allegations at the World Court, that Israel denies.– NNN-REUTERS