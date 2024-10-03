Kremlin highlights statements regarding Putin-Scholz discussions

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has clarified that there has been no request from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This statement comes in response to a report by the German newspaper Die Zeit, which suggested that Scholz was seeking to discuss matters with ahead of the upcoming G20 meeting in Brazil in November.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that, at present, there are "no common issues" for Putin and Scholz to discuss, reflecting a significant downturn in relations between Germany and Russia, which Peskov attributed to actions taken by Berlin and other European Union capitals. He noted that these relations have effectively been reduced to "virtually zero."



Peskov reiterated that President Putin remains open to dialogue, but indicated that the last communication between the two leaders occurred in December 2022. This gap underscores the growing estrangement between Russia and Germany.



Chancellor Scholz has been a proponent of diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In September, he suggested that Russia should be included in any future peace summit discussions, reflecting an attempt to facilitate dialogue despite the strained relations.



In June, Switzerland hosted a peace conference focused on Ukraine, which occurred without Russian participation. Moscow criticized the event, deeming it a "parody of negotiations," as it centered solely around Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s proposed peace framework.



It's important to note that Germany has played a significant role in supporting Ukraine, being the second-largest military donor after the United States. Since the escalation of the conflict in early 2022, Berlin has provided or pledged more than €28 billion (approximately $31 billion) in military aid to Ukraine, as reported on the German Federal Government's website.



The current diplomatic landscape indicates that while there may be a desire for dialogue from some quarters, the chasm between Russia and Western nations, particularly Germany, remains wide, with significant geopolitical implications.

