Gulf Countries Assure Neutrality In Iran-Israel Conflict Amid Fears Of Oil Facilities

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Reuters reported that Gulf Arab countries attempted to assure Iran of neutrality in the Tehran-Tel Aviv conflict during the Doha summit. These countries fear that escalating tensions could threaten their oil facilities.

According to sources, discussions between Gulf Arab foreign ministers and Iran at this week's meetings in Qatar mainly focused on reducing tensions in the region.

Iran carried out its largest-ever attack on Israel on Tuesday, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stating it was in response to Israel's assassination of senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders and operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Iranian officials said the attack was over, and they did not seek further escalation, but Israel vowed to deliver a strong response.

Axios news agency reported on Wednesday that Israeli officials are considering attacking oil facilities inside Iran. The U.S. President confirmed today that this is one of Israel's options.

Iran has not mentioned any threats to Gulf oil facilities, which are U.S. allies but has warned that if“Israel's supporters” intervene directly, their interests in the region would be targeted.

Saudi analyst Ali Shihabi, close to the Saudi government, said Gulf countries doubt Iran will attack their oil facilities, but Iran has not ruled out the possibility through unofficial channels. He noted that Iran views this as leverage against the U.S. and the global economy.

Iran's UN mission urged regional countries on Thursday not to assist Israel in its attacks on Iran, warning that any country aiding Israel would be considered a legitimate target.

The Gulf countries' attempts to de-escalate tensions with Iran reflect their desire to protect their oil facilities. However, the possibility of further conflict remains, with both Iran and Israel preparing for potential retaliation.

