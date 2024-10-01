Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon Kill 55, Injure 156 Over Past 24 Hours: Ministry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Israeli across Lebanon have killed 55 people and 156 others, over the past 24 hours, said the Lebanese Ministry.

According to the ministry, 11 of the fatalities were reported in the Baalbek-Hermel district, 22 in the Nabatieh Governorate, three in Beirut and Mount Lebanon, respectively, and 16 in the South Governorate.

Since Sept. 23, the Israeli has been conducting an unprecedented, intensive airstrikes on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border amid fears of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.