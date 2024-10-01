Urban Furnished Strengthens Tenant Experience With Ernesto's Partnership, Following Exclusive Collaboration With Select

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Urban Furnished partners with Ernesto's, providing tenants with exclusive dining benefits, enhancing their stay in NYC.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Urban Furnished continues to raise the bar for tenant satisfaction with its latest partnership with Ernesto's , an authentic Basque-style restaurant in the Lower East Side. This collaboration, hot on the heels of Urban Furnished's recent exclusive deal with Select, exemplifies the company's commitment to enhancing tenant experiences both within and beyond their well-appointed accommodations.Ernesto's, famous for its vibrant yet laid-back atmosphere, delivers the authentic flavors of Spain's Basque Country through its pintxos, natural wines, and signature cocktails. Located in one of Manhattan's most dynamic neighborhoods, Ernesto's offers the perfect escape for tenants after a busy day exploring or working in the city.As part of the Ernesto's partnership, Urban Furnished tenants can enjoy a complimentary first round of drinks and pintxos with any food purchase, offering them the perfect opportunity to unwind after a busy day of meetings or exploring New York City. Ernesto's combines exceptional Basque flavors with a vibrant yet relaxed atmosphere, creating an ideal space for business or leisure. Whether it's networking with colleagues or taking a well-deserved break, tenants will find this exclusive dining experience to be an added perk of their stay.This follows Urban Furnished's recent collaboration with Select, where tenants were granted a free month of membership, unlocking VIP access to elite dining, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. Together, these partnerships demonstrate Urban Furnished's ongoing effort to provide its tenants with more than just world-class housing-they are offering an integrated living experience in one of the world's most exciting cities.Key Benefits for Urban Furnished Tenants Include:Complimentary first round of drinks & pintxos at Ernesto's with any food purchase.Convenient location in the heart of the Lower East Side, just minutes from Urban Furnished properties.A curated experience that blends comfortable living with exceptional culinary and lifestyle benefits.“At Urban Furnished, our goal is to enrich every aspect of our tenants' experience in New York City,” said Eran Haviv, CEO of Urban Furnished.“From our partnership with Meet Select to this new collaboration with Ernesto's, we are dedicated to ensuring that our tenants have access to the finest dining, entertainment, and lifestyle opportunities available in the city.”About Urban FurnishedUrban Furnished offers short-term housing in Manhattan and Brooklyn, providing a seamless blend of style, comfort, and convenience for modern professionals and travelers.About Ernesto'sLocated in the Lower East Side, Ernesto's serves authentic Basque cuisine with a focus on pintxos, natural wines, and signature cocktails, all within a relaxed yet sophisticated setting.For more information about these exciting tenant benefits, visit Urban Furnished.

