55 More Killed, 156 Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours: Ministry

10/1/2024 9:08:44 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
BEIRUT, Oct 2 (NNN-NNA) – Over the past 24 hours, Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon have killed 55 more Lebanese people and injured 156 others, said the Lebanese health Ministry.
According to the ministry, 11 of the fatalities were reported in the Baalbek-Hermel district, 22 in the Nabatieh Governorate, three in Beirut and Mount Lebanon, respectively, and 16 in the South Governorate.
Since Sept 23, the Israeli Zionist army has been conducting an unprecedented, intensive air attack on Lebanon, in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.– NNN-NNA
