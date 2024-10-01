55 More Killed, 156 Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 2 (NNN-NNA) – Over the past 24 hours, Israeli across Lebanon have killed 55 more Lebanese people and 156 others, said the Lebanese Ministry.

According to the ministry, 11 of the fatalities were reported in the Baalbek-Hermel district, 22 in the Nabatieh Governorate, three in Beirut and Mount Lebanon, respectively, and 16 in the South Governorate.

Since Sept 23, the Israeli Zionist has been conducting an unprecedented, intensive air attack on Lebanon, in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.– NNN-NNA