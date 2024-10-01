German import prices see slight annual rise of 0.2 percent in August

(MENAFN) Germany's statistical office, Destatis, announced on Monday that prices saw a slight year-on-year increase of 0.2 percent in August. This rise in import prices was significantly influenced by higher consumer goods prices, which had the most substantial impact on the overall figures for the month. Additionally, the increase was supported by both non-durable and durable consumer goods, indicating a broader trend of rising prices in these categories.



In contrast to the overall increase in import prices, energy import costs fell sharply, registering a decrease of 5.4 percent compared to August 2023. This decline highlights the volatility within the energy market and its contrasting impact on the overall import landscape. While consumer goods prices pushed the overall import figures up, the drop in energy prices provided a counterbalance, demonstrating the complexity of price movements across different sectors.



Meanwhile, Germany's export prices exhibited a slightly more robust performance, rising by 0.8 percent year-on-year in August. This increase was primarily driven by a notable rise in the prices of intermediate goods, which played a key role in shaping the export price dynamics. The rise in export prices reflects ongoing demand for intermediate goods, suggesting that the manufacturing sector remains active and engaged in international trade.



Overall, the data from Destatis illustrates a mixed picture for Germany's trade landscape in August, with rising import prices primarily fueled by consumer goods, while energy imports experienced a decline. At the same time, the growth in export prices indicates resilience in the country's economic activities, particularly in the manufacturing sector. These trends underscore the importance of monitoring price movements across different categories as Germany navigates its economic recovery and trade relationships.

