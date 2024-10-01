Stefanchuk Discusses Just Peace For Ukraine With President Of Mexican Senate

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his working visit to Mexico, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, held a meeting with President of the Senate of the United Mexican States, Gerardo Fernández Noronha.

Stefanchuk expressed gratitude to the Mexican people, parliament, and for their consistent support of Ukraine in international organizations, particularly the UN. He also expressed hope that Mexico, which firmly adheres to the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty, would take a more active role in the effort to restore a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukraine has a profound interest in this matter.

According to Stefanchuk, "a just peace can be achieved through the collective and consolidated efforts of the entire international community, directed towards the consistent implementation of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula."

He underscored the importance of recognizing who the aggressor is and who the victim of aggression is for anyone genuinely wishing to contribute to ending the war instigated by Russia.

Stefanchuk also informed his Mexican counterpart about the crimes committed by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian civilians, including daily attacks on hospitals, schools, and kindergartens.

As previously reported, Stefanchuk's visit to Mexico coincided with the inauguration of the newly elected president of the country, Claudia Sheinbaum.