Elon Musk Named Hero Of The Month October 2024 By National Veterans Group - VFAF Veterans For America First

Elon Musk - VFAF's October Hero of the Month

VFAF Veterans for - The Movement Documentary by Veterans for America First

Veterans for America First / VFAF Veterans for Trump has selected Elon Musk to be Hero of the month October 2024 announced VFAF President Robert M Cornicelli

- VFAF President Robert M Cornicelli WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the pressroom of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First :Veterans for America First (VFAF) proudly names Elon Musk as our October Hero 2024 Hero of the Month.Elon Musk is one of the most famous entrepreneurs and business leaders of the 21st century. As the co-founder of PayPal, CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, and driving force behind many other companies, Musk has had an outsized influence on technology, space exploration, and solving some of humanity 's biggest challenges.Elon Reeve Musk FRS (born June 28, 1971) is a South African-born American businessman. He moved to Canada and later became a U.S. citizen.He became wealthy through several technology projects, including an online finance company which merged with PayPal in the year 2000.Musk is the current CEO & Chief Product Architect of Tesla, Inc., a company that makes electric vehicles. He is also the CEO of Solar City, a company that makes solar panels, and the CEO & CTO of SpaceX, an aerospace company.In 2022, he became the owner of the social media site Twitter after buying it for USD $44 billion.Musk is the wealthiest person in the world, according to both the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes's real-time billionaires list.In 2021, he was Time Person of the Year.The official endorsement announcement and statement can be read on the VFAF Website:In other VFAF News:The organization is currently streaming its new documentary "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" by director Stan Fitzgerald as a call to action getting the vote out for President Trump. VFAF is planning to launch new state chapters as well as replace the defunct North Carolina state chapter with effective veterans for leadership.All authorized Veterans for America operations can be verified through VFAFThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

