Renowned Indian Actor Accidentally Shoots Himself In Leg With Revolver

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Indian media, citing sources close to and politician Govinda, reported that the accidentally shot himself with his own firearm and was rushed to the hospital.

The incident occurred when Govinda was preparing to from Mumbai to Kolkata, but in an accidental event, he shot himself with his personal weapon.

Sources close to the famous actor revealed that the incident happened while he was cleaning his gun, and it accidentally discharged, causing him to shoot himself.

According to the same sources, after the incident, Govinda was taken to Criticare Hospital in Juhu, which is close to his residence.

Doctors have stated that Govinda's condition is stable but mentioned that his leg sustained significant injuries, resulting in substantial blood loss.

Indian police have announced that an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Notably, Govinda recently returned to political activity and joined the Shiv Sena party as the Chief Executive Officer of Maharashtra, working with Eknath Shinde.

Govinda is a well-known Indian actor, comedian, dancer, and former politician, famous for his performances in action-comedy films and his excellent dancing skills.

The accidental shooting incident has raised concerns about firearm safety, particularly among public figures like Govinda. As investigations continue, fans and the public are hopeful for his speedy recovery while his political and entertainment roles remain in the spotlight.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram