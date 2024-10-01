Ibovespa Rises As Petrobras Surges And Middle East Tensions Escalate

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock began October on a positive note. Petrobras shares climbed 2.75%, driving the Ibovespa higher.



Escalating conflicts in the Middle East pushed oil prices up by 3%, benefiting oil companies. The Ibovespa closed 0.51% higher at 132,495.16 points.



Financial planner Idean Alves expects to continue influencing the Brazilian . He noted that iron ore and oil prices rebounded in late September.



Alves attributed this recovery to US interest rate cuts and Chinese economic stimuli. He predicted that commodities might trend upward due to increasing global demand and rising prices.



However, these factors could potentially boost the Brazilian market. On the domestic front, Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto made a significant statement.







He emphasized Brazil's need for a positive fiscal shock to maintain lower interest rates in the medium term. This aligns with the Monetary Policy Committee's stance against artificially lowering interest rates.



Alves explained that such maneuvers often lead to inflation, primarily affecting lower and middle-class populations. He stressed the importance of fiscal responsibility.

Market Overview

MRV was a standout performer in today's trading session. The company benefited from the interest rate curve and received an upgraded recommendation from Bank of America.



However, MRV's stock closed 4.56% higher. Oil companies Brava Energia and Prio saw significant gains, rising 1.87% and 2.15%, respectively.



Mining companies also performed well. CSN Mineração and Vale closed up 3.19% and 0.49%, buoyed by rising commodity prices.



In addition, CSN Mineração announced plans to pay R$2.3 billion in interim dividends and R$465 million in interest on equity. This news likely contributed to its strong performance.



On the downside, Azul extended its losses from the previous session, closing 4.65% lower. The airline faces a potential R$1.2 billion default from Portuguese company TAP, causing investor concern.



Overall, the Brazilian market demonstrated resilience amid global tensions and commodity price fluctuations. Investors will continue to monitor international developments and domestic economic policies in the coming days.

MENAFN01102024007421016031ID1108737013