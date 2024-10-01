Meta’S Strategic Shift: Vietnam To Host Next-Gen VR Headset Production

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Meta Platforms, the tech giant behind Facebook, has unveiled plans to manufacture its cutting-edge virtual reality headsets in Vietnam.



The company aims to begin production of the Quest 3S, a more affordable version of its Quest 3 mixed reality headset, by 2025. This move will create over 1,000 new jobs in the country, bolstering Vietnam's growing tech sector.



The decision marks a significant change in Meta's strategy. By shifting production to Vietnam, the company reduces its reliance on China and taps into an emerging market.



Vietnam has been actively courting global tech firms, positioning itself as an attractive investment destination. Meta's focus on virtual and augmented reality technologies aligns with its vision of creating a "metaverse ."



This shared virtual space would revolutionize user interactions, potentially transforming how people work, socialize, and entertain themselves.







The company has invested heavily in this technology since its rebranding from Facebook in 2021. The global VR and AR market shows immense potential, with projections reaching $454 billion by 2030.

Meta's Influence on Global Supply Chains

Meta's competitors in this space are also making strategic moves. HTC primarily manufactures in Taiwan, while Sony produces its PlayStation VR in China and Japan.



Apple recently launched its Vision Pro headset, likely manufactured in China, and Microsoft's HoloLens production remains based in the United States.



Vietnam's emergence as a key electronics manufacturing hub has not gone unnoticed. The country already produces products for tech giants like Apple and Dell.



Meta's decision to manufacture there further cements Vietnam's status in the global tech supply chain. The Quest 3S headset, set to be produced in Vietnam, represents Meta 's commitment to making VR technology more accessible.



By offering a more affordable version of its flagship product, the company aims to expand its user base. This strategy could accelerate the adoption of VR technology among consumers and businesses alike.



In addition, Meta's investment in Vietnam goes beyond manufacturing. It signifies the company's confidence in the country's growing tech ecosystem.



This move may encourage other tech firms to consider Vietnam for their production needs, potentially reshaping global supply chains. As Meta prepares to launch production in Vietnam, the tech world watches closely.



The success of this venture could influence future decisions by other companies in the VR/AR space. It also highlights the increasing importance of Southeast Asian countries in the global tech manufacturing landscape.

