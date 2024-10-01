Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Sonali Bendre Walk The Ramp At 'Namo Bharat' Event

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Indian Minorities Foundation organised a show curated by Manish Malhotra, featuring stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Sonali Bendre, and Hina Khan.

The event titled 'Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage' was organised on Tuesday as part of the Sewa Pakhwada, which is being observed from September 17 (Prime Narendra Modi's birthday) to October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary).

The fashion show celebrated PM Modi's vision of 'Sewa, Sahas, and Sanskriti' (Service, Courage and Heritage).

Bollywood actresses Sonali Bendre and Hina Khan, and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap -- all three are cancer survivors -- along with some 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivors including Divya Salaskar and Devika Rotawan walked the ramp during the event. They were joined by 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' stars Kartik Aryan and Triptii Dimri on the ramp.

After his ramp walk, Kartik Aryan said: "It was such an honour to walk with cancer and 26/11 survivors. 'Iss liye maine kaha ki inke saath walk karke mera seena 56 inch ka ho gaya hai'... I felt great about the way topics of development and heritage are being discussed today."