THIRTEEN Launches Your Voice Matters Digital Series, Unpacking Key 2024 Election Issues For New Yorkers And New Jerseyans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New eight-part YouTube series equips voters with clear insights on housing, climate change, immigration and more.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today on YouTube , THIRTEEN's Your Voice Matters is an eight-part digital series examining the issues shaping the lives of New Yorkers and New Jerseyans ahead of the 2024 election. The series delves into key topics like housing, climate change and immigration, offering in-depth analyses to help voters make informed decisions at the polls.

Designed to break down complex issues, Your Voice Matters combines interviews with everyday citizens, subject matter experts, and policymakers. Each 6- to 8-minute episode provides viewers with an accessible yet thorough examination of key issues, helping voters make more informed decisions at the polls.

" Your Voice Matters aims to bring crucial election issues closer to home," said Neal Shapiro, president and CEO of the WNET Group. "By featuring local voices and real-life stories, we hope to engage and empower our audience, helping them feel more connected, informed, and ready to vote."

Episodes will be released on YouTube

through Nov. 12, with complementary content shared on Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

The series kicks off with episodes focused on housing, caregiving, and immigration.

Housing

– Premieres Oct. 1 on youtube/thirteenwnet

The series premiere examines the housing challenges faced by New Yorkers and New Jerseyans, featuring a new mom searching for space for her family and a resident of New York's first LGBTQ+ safe senior housing development. Attorney, former Rent Guidelines Board member and current NYC Planning Commissioner Leah Goodridge, along with Cea Weaver, coalition director of Housing Justice for All, discuss efforts to reduce housing costs. Produced in collaboration with Epicenter NYC.

Caregiving – Premieres Oct. 3 on youtube/thirteenwnet

This episode explores the financial challenges New Yorkers face while caring for loved ones and how this year's election could affect families. Rebecca Bailin, co-founder of New Yorkers United for Childcare, discusses the national campaign for childcare reform, while Dr. Vasundhara Kalasapudi and residents of India Home address culturally informed senior living services. Produced in collaboration with Epicenter NYC.

Immigration

– Premieres Oct. 8 on youtube/thirteenwnet

As immigration remains a key issue, this episode explores how the election affects New York, where 40 percent of residents are foreign-born.

Your Voice Matters speaks with coaches and players from the Raccoons, a Queens-based basketball academy helping immigrant children adjust to life in the city, and with Clinton Hill residents about the local migrant crisis. Professor and journalist Felipe De La Hoz breaks down immigration policy. Produced in collaboration with Epicenter NYC.

Transportation – Premieres Oct. 15 on youtube/thirteenwnet

This episode tackles the region's aging transportation infrastructure, featuring commuter stories and expert insights on how these issues could affect election outcomes. Produced in collaboration with NJ PBS.

Reproductive Rights

– Premieres Oct. 22 on youtube/thirteenwnet

This episode covers the intense emotions and political battles surrounding reproductive rights, featuring personal stories from representatives and citizens involved in the ongoing debate. Produced in collaboration with NJ PBS.

Climate

– Premieres Oct. 29 on youtube/thirteenwnet

This episode highlights the impact of climate change on Long Island's coastal communities, as residents voice their concerns ahead of the 2024 election. Produced in collaboration with The Express News Group.

Youth Vote

– Premieres Nov. 5 on youtube/thirteenwnet

This episode focuses on the issues motivating young voters, featuring students and first-time voters mobilizing for change and influencing election outcomes. Produced in collaboration with Hofstra University's The Lawrence Herbert School of Communication.

2025 and Beyond

– Premieres Nov. 12 on youtube/thirteenwnet

This episode takes a forward-looking view at how the results of the 2024 election will shape the future of New York and New Jersey politics, with insights from experts and community leaders. Produced in collaboration with THE CITY.

The series is part of THIRTEEN's Your Election 2024 initiative, which provides comprehensive election-related programming - available on-air, online, and on YouTube - across THIRTEEN , NJ PBS , and WLIW / WLIW-FM .

Your Voice Matters

is produced in collaboration with local partners, including NJ PBS, which provides news coverage across New Jersey; Epicenter NYC, a multiplatform community journalism organization; Hofstra University's The Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, whose students collaborated with the Your Voice Matters team to engage younger audiences; The Express News Group, which covers news across the East End of Long Island; and THE CITY, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to accountability journalism for New Yorkers.

Viewers are invited to join the conversation about the upcoming election and share how they are preparing to vote using the hashtag #ReadytoVote2024

and TikTok

to participate and stay connected.

Your Voice Matters is produced by THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET. Executive producers are Joe Lee, Diane Masciale and Dana Roberson. Shant Alexander is the associate producer. Joe Harrell is the managing editor. Erin McIntyre is the associate director.

Support for Your Voice Matters is provided by the Barbara Hope Foundation and by The WNET Group's News and Public Affairs Fund. For more information and a list of supporters, please visit: wnet/support/wnet-funds/ .

Websites:



YouTube:

Facebook:

Instagram:

TikTok: @thirteenwnet

#ReadytoVote2024

