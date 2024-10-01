Reserve Organization Of America Launches '22 Days Of Service'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROA announces its 22 Days of Service initiative, Oct. 1-22, 2024, continuing ROA's advocacy by engaging communities in meaningful service projects.

- Trey Criner, ROA director of operations

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since its 1922 founding by veterans of WWI, ROA has been at the forefront of advocating for the readiness and well-being of the nation's Reserve Component members – the Reserves and National Guard of America's armed forces.

"The 22 Days of Service initiative is not only a celebration of ROA's historical legislative victories but also an opportunity to educate the public about the organization's ongoing efforts," said ROA's director of operations, Trey Criner. "I encourage you to join us in making a difference."

The 22 Days of Service initiative is open to all current and prospective ROA members, as well as anyone who wishes to contribute to their community.

Participants are encouraged to select a service project that resonates with them and their local community. Suggested activities include:

.Cleaning military memorials: Honor the memory of those who have served by maintaining military memorials in your community.

.Volunteering at shelters: Support local shelters by offering your time and resources to those in need.

.Helping veterans: Provide assistance to veterans through various volunteer opportunities.

.Visiting assisted care residents: Brighten the day of residents in assisted care facilities with visits and companionship.

.Addressing civic groups regarding ROA's century of service and current legislative and policy initiatives.

The 22 Days of Service initiative underscores the values that ROA holds dear: camaraderie, service, collaboration, and advocacy. By participating in this event, members and supporters will not only make a tangible difference in their communities but also strengthen the bonds that unite us in our shared mission to support our nation's Reserve Component.

How to get involved

ROA invites participants to share their service projects and experiences on social media using the hashtag #ROA22DaysOfService. To learn more about how to get involved, please visit the ROA website .

About the Reserve Organization of America

The Reserve Organization of America is a professional association representing all ranks and services in the reserve components. ROA is the only national military organization that solely and exclusively advocates for the equipment, training, benefits, family support, and employment rights for citizen-warriors who have dedicated their lives to serving our nation.

