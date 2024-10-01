VERV Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV ) between August 9, 2022 and April 1, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important October 28, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the Firm.

So what: If you purchased Verve Therapeutics securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next:

To join the Verve Therapeutics class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected]

for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 28, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case:

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1)

defendants did not fully disclose the circumstances under which the Heart-1 Phase 1b clinical trial (the "Heart-1 Trial") of VERVE-101 would be halted (VERVE-101 is an investigational gene editing medicine designed to be a single course treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver to reduce disease-driving low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)); (2) defendants overstated the potential benefits of its proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

