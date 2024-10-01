Universal Sequencing Technology Corp. Launches TELL-Meta Linked Read Software Pipeline For Metagenomics Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TELL-Meta software pipeline will revolutionize metagenomics research with Linked read for new species discovery, high quality metagenomic assembly and analysis.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Universal Sequencing (UST), a global leader in Next Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS) innovations, announced today the launch of TELL-Meta software pipeline for metagenomics applications using TELL-Seq linked read technology. This groundbreaking is set to revolutionize metagenomics research with an accurate and cost-effective tool for new species discovery and high quality metagenomic assembly and analysis.UST's TELL-Seq linked read library technology enables mainstream short read NGS platforms, such as Illumina sequencers, to produce super long read results without using a long read sequencer. The process is simple, fast and cost effective. An Illumina sequencing ready library can be prepared in a PCR tube in 3 hours. It requires ultra low DNA input, 3-5ng for human genome, 0.1-0.5ng for microbial isolate and for targeted panels. The TELL-Meta software pipeline together with TELL-Seq linked read library prep kits is the ideal tool for metagenomic analysis with accurate species identification, taxonomic classification and abundance estimation, performing exceptionally well for microbiome discovery. Recent publications (ref. 1-3) show that linked read method outperforms both short read and long read methods in terms of producing more high-quality MAGs (metagenome-assembled genomes). UST's TELL-Seq is currently the best and only linked read technology commercially available in most regions of the world.UST's TELL-Seq linked read library preparation kits include 8, 24, 96 and 384 sample indices, allowing users to pool different number of samples per lane (up to 3072 samples for 8 lanes) to sequence on low-cost high-throughput NGS platforms, such as Illumina NextSeq 2000, NovaSeq 6000 and NovaSeq X Plus, Element Bio Aviti and MGI DNBSEQ-G400, T7 and T20. This makes TELL-Seq a powerful tool for large scale metagenomics/microbiome research projects and applications.UST's TELL-Meta software pipeline is available for download on UST's website along with a user guide and an application note to help researchers navigate and utilize the full potential of this innovative technology. UST's TELL-Seq linked read library preparation kits are available for order on the UST website as well as on the websites of TELL-Seq distributors around the world (see /pages/distributors ).ABOUT UNIVERSAL SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGY CORPORATIONUniversal Sequencing Technology Corporation ( ), a Carlsbad (CA) based NGS biotechnology company, was established by a group of NGS veterans. UST is dedicated to the development and commercialization of the most advanced DNA sequencing technologies and has filed more than 25 PCT patent applications covering linked read library preparation, single-cell sequencing, and groundbreaking 5th generation nanosequencer technologies. UST is poised to lead the next wave of DNA sequencing innovations.REFERENCES:1, Zhang et al, Bench marking genome assembly methods on metagenomic sequencing data, Briefings in Bioinformatics, 2023, 24(2), 1–17.2, Zhang et al, Exploring high-quality microbial genomes by assembling short-reads with long-range connectivity,3, Yang et al, LRTK: a platform agnostic toolkit for linked-read analysis of both human genome and metagenome, GigaScience, 2024, 13 , 1–13.

