Excite Medical To Present New DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Research At The LIFE VISION Extravaganza In Atlanta, GA

- Saleem MusallamTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Excite Medical , a leader in non-surgical spinal decompression technology, proudly announces its participation in the Life Vision Extravaganza, taking place from October 3rd to 5th at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, GA.This renowned event, marking 50 years of chiropractic purpose, will gather chiropractors, students, and wellness professionals to explore advancements in chiropractic care and treatment.Excite Medical will feature its flagship product, the DRX9000 , an FDA-cleared spinal decompression machine designed to treat low back pain, and sciatica caused by herniated and degenerative discs. The DRX9000 is widely recognized for its effectiveness and is utilized in over 1,200 healthcare centers worldwide.“We're committed to delivering innovative, non-surgical solutions for spinal decompression that help practitioners provide exceptional care to their patients,” said Mr. Saleem Musallam, CEO of Excite Medical.“The DRX9000 has been a game-changer for treating low back pain, and we're excited to share its potential with the chiropractic community at Life Vision.”At the Life Vision Extravaganza, Excite Medical's booth will offer live demonstrations of the DRX9000, allowing attendees to experience the spinal decompression table in action. Chiropractors and professionals will have the opportunity to interact with the machine, ask questions, and explore how the DRX9000 can enhance their practice by providing an effective, non-surgical treatment for low back pain and other spine-related conditions.Mr. Saleem Musallam will also deliver a presentation on Friday at 8 am, sharing his expertise on spinal decompression therapy. As a Johns Hopkins-educated healthcare systems engineer and an internationally recognized authority on non-surgical spinal decompression, Musallam will provide valuable insights into the science behind the DRX9000 and its impact on patient outcomes.“We encourage all convention attendees to visit our booth, meet our team, and discover how the DRX9000 is transforming spinal decompression therapy,” added Mr. Musallam.“Our mission is to empower chiropractors with the knowledge and tools to deliver optimal care for their patients.”With four FDA 510(k) clearances, including one for the DRX9000, Excite Medical continues to lead the way in non-surgical spinal decompression technology. Their involvement in the Life Vision Extravaganza reflects their commitment to advancing innovation and collaboration within the chiropractic community.About DRX9000The DRX9000 is a state-of-the-art spinal decompression table designed to relieve low back pain, sciatica, and conditions related to herniated and degenerative discs. It uses a precise, computer-controlled algorithm to apply decompressive forces to the spine, reducing pressure on the intervertebral discs. The DRX9000 has gained widespread recognition in over 1,200 healthcare centers worldwide and is FDA-cleared for both lumbar and cervical spinal decompression therapy. Offering patients a non-surgical alternative to address chronic back pain, the DRX9000 has become a leading solution in non-surgical spinal decompression treatment.About Excite MedicalExcite Medical, headquartered in Tampa, FL, specializes in non-surgical spinal decompression technology. The company's flagship product, the DRX9000, is recognized globally for its ability to treat low back pain, sciatica, and other spine-related conditions. With a focus on advancing patient care, Excite Medical is committed to delivering innovative solutions that improve outcomes for both patients and healthcare providers.

