Russians Attacked Nikopol District More Than Dozen Times In One Day
10/1/2024 3:11:51 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones more than a dozen times during the day.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“The enemy attacked Nikopol district more than a dozen times during the day. They attacked the area with artillery and kamikaze drones. They hit Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivska, Marhanetska, Pokrovska and Myrivska communities,” he wrote.
According to Lysak, the shelling damaged infrastructure. People survived.
As reported, yesterday, on September 30, Russians opened fire on Nikopol district with Grad multiple rocket launchers.
