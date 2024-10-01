DP World ILT20 Development Tournament To Begin On October 6

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 5:00 PM

The second edition of the DP World International League T20 Development will begin at the ICC Academy Oval 1 on October 6.

Like last year, six teams will compete in the 18-match tournament that will be played on a single-league basis. The teams were selected via a draft last week – each of the six sides comprises 15 players and includes UAE's star national players and DP World ILT20 participants.

The tournament will be another opportunity for UAE's future stars to showcase their talent and impress the six DP World ILT20 franchises ahead of Season 3 which will be played in January-February 2025.

The six tournament squads were chosen via a Player Selection Draft which was conducted at the Dubai International Stadium last week.

At the end of the tournament, another round of the Player Selection Draft will take place.

Each of the six DP World ILT20 franchises will complete their UAE selections (minimum of four per squad) for Season 3 by choosing the remaining players for Season 3 – two per team.

A total of 12 UAE players were retained by teams in the DP World ILT20 Season 3 Retention Window. As such, a total of 12 additional players can be picked in the post DP World ILT20 Development Tournament and player selection draft.

DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024 – schedule (all 18 matches to be played at the ICC Academy Oval 1 – Dubai):

Sunday, 6 October – 5pm – ILT20 Marvels vs Desert Vipers Development

Sunday, 6 October – 9pm – Dubai Capitals Development vs Gulf Giants Development

Monday, 7 October – 5pm – ILT20 Thunderbolts vs ILT20 Pearls

Monday, 7 October – 9pm – Gulf Giants Development vs ILT20 Marvels

Tuesday, 8 October – 5pm – ILT20 Pearls vs Dubai Capitals Development

Tuesday, 8 October – 9pm – Desert Vipers Development vs ILT20 Thunderbolts

Wednesday, 9 October – 5pm – Dubai Capitals Development vs ILT20 Marvels

Wednesday, 9 October – 9pm – Gulf Giants Development vs Desert Vipers Development

Friday, 11 October – 5pm – ILT20 Thunderbolts vs Gulf Giants Development

Friday, 11 October – 9pm – ILT20 Pearls vs ILT20 Marvels

Saturday, 12 October – 5pm – Desert Vipers Development vs Dubai Capitals Development

Saturday, 12 October – 9pm – ILT2o Marvels vs ILT20 Thunderbolts

Sunday, 13 October – 7pm Desert Vipers vs ILT20 Pearls

Monday, 14 October – 5pm – ILT20 Thunderbolts vs Dubai Capitals Development

Monday, 14 October – 9pm – ILT20 Pearls vs Gulf Giants Development

Tuesday, 15 October – 5pm – First semifinal

Tuesday, 15 October – 9pm – Second semifinal

Wednesday, 16 October – 7pm – Final

DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024 – squads:

Desert Vipers Development: Abdullah Kayani, Basil Hameed, Danish Qureshi, Daniel Pawson, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Shamsudheen, Khuzaima Bin Anwer, Lovepreet Singh, Shahbaz Ali, Taimoor Ali, Tanish Suri, Uddish Suri, Wahab Hassan, Wasim Akram and Zeeshan Abid.

Dubai Capitals Development: A li Abid, Farhan Khan, Hafiz Almas Ayub, Haider Ali, Hilal Noor, Junaid Khan Afridi, Ibrar Ahmed Shah, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Adeeb Usmani, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Zohaib, Nasir Faraz, Omid Rahman, Raja Akifullah and Safeer Tariq.

Gulf Giants Development: Aayan Afzal Khan, Aryan Lakra, Hameed Khan, Muhammad Aftab Javed, Muhammad Haider Shah, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saghit Khan, Muhammad Zuhaib Zubair, Neel Hegde, Salman Saleem, Shival Bawa, Samal Udawaththa, Uzair Haider, Vriitya Aravind and Zeeshan Naseer.

ILT20 Marvels: Abdul Rehman Nasir, Ahmad Tariq, Aryansh Sharma, Aryan Saxena, Harsh Desai, Madhav Manoj Nair, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Nilansh Keswani, Sabir Ali, Sanchit Sharma, Shahzaib Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Zahoor Khan and Zawar Farid.

ILT20 Pearls: Adithya Shetty, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Ethan D'Souza, Harshit Seth, Kamran Atta, Matiullah, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Prithvi Madhu, Rohan Mustafa, Shahrukh Ahmed, Usaid Amin and Yassir Kaleem.

ILT20 Thunderbolts: Abdul Ghaffar, Awais Ali Shah, Hamdam Tahir, Hazrat Luqman, Junaid Siddique, Luqman Faisal, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Muhammad Aftab Alam, Muhammad Jawadullah, Raees Ahmad, Rahul Chopra, Ronak Panoly, Simranjeet Singh and Umair Ali Khan.

