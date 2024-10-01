India, Jamaica To Deepen Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness here on Tuesday, to deepen ties and explore new areas of cooperation.

The Indian Prime Minister's Office said four MoUs have been signed in cultural exchange programme, sports, digital public infrastructure development, and payment system on the sidelines of the talks.

In a statement, Modi said India and Jamaica's relationship is rooted in the shared history, values, and strong people-to-people ties.

New Delhi is ready to share experience with Jamaica in areas like digital public infrastructure, small industries, biofuel, innovation, health, education, agriculture, he added.

"Organized crime, drug trafficking, terrorism are our common challenges. We agreed to face these challenges together. We would be pleased to share our successful experience in the space sector with Jamaica as well," the Indian premier noted.

Both sides also discussed global and regional issues and agreed that differences should be resolved through dialogue.

"We will continue our efforts together to ensure global peace and stability. India and Jamaica concur that it is imperative to reform all global institutions, including the UN Security Council. We will continue to work together to modernize these institutions," Modi emphasized.

Holness, who is expected to visit Varanasi Wednesday and engage in programs on Thursday, met Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. (end)

atk







MENAFN01102024000071011013ID1108736368