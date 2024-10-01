Indian PM Modi Speaks To Israel's Netanyahu, Urges Deescalation

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:14 PM

Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:15 PM

Indian Prime Narendra Modi said on Monday that he had spoken to his Israeli counterpart about recent developments in West Asia and highlighted the need for de-escalation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages," Modi posted on X.

Israel's military killed the leader of Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Saturday as it ramped up attacks on militant targets in Lebanon.

"India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability," Modi said on Monday.