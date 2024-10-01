Egypt, France Discuss Boosting Cooperation In Health Sector

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime and Minister of and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met with Fabrice Barlizi, Director of the French Institute of Oncology“Gustave Roussy”, and Remy Teullet, International Advisor and Head of International Affairs of the Institute, to discuss boosting cooperation in the health sector. It came on the sidelines of the“Egyptian-French Business Forum” in Paris.





Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the of Health and Population, said that the bilateral meeting discussed ways of cooperation on several topics of common interest between the two parties in the field of health care, targeting support and advancement of the health sector in Egypt, and enhancing health services provided to citizens, to achieve their health security.





Abdel Ghaffar added that the meeting discussed what was reached in the joint“Egyptian-French” project to establish the first branch of the“Gustave Roussy” Institute outside France in Egypt, in addition to discussing achieving maximum benefit from the“Gustave Roussy” Institute in France through forming partnerships to enhance treatment and research methods, based on the latest research and clinical trials.





The spokesperson for the ministry noted that the cooperation with the French Institute provides advanced treatment opportunities for cancer patients, which spares citizens the need to travel abroad to receive treatment by adding many advanced experiences in combating cancer in Egypt.





He pointed out that the Dar Al Salam Oncology Hospital“Hermel” has been allocated to become the headquarters for the centre inside Egypt, it will be the only one outside France and the main centre in the continent of Africa and the Middle East.