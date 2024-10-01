Qatar Participates In Arab League's Workshop On Disarmament, Demobilization, Reintegration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated in a three-day on Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR), which kicked off Tuesday at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo.

Representing the Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar to the Arab League, Nasser Al Hanzab attended the workshop.

The arms control and disarmament department - International Affairs Sector of the Arab League organized the workshop, in cooperation with the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations and the Folke Bernadotte Academy, within the framework of the cooperation between the Arab League and the UN on issues related to peace and security.

In this context, the Arab League said in a statement that the holding of this workshop comes from its belief in the importance of coordination and synergy of efforts between regional and international organizations on issues related to disarmament, and building the capacities of Arab countries and employees of the Arab League. It is also a continuation of the workshop held on the same subject at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in December 2022.

The workshop is attended by 70 experts from 15 Arab countries, in addition to departments of the General Secretariat of the Arab League concerned with the subject, the Folke Bernadotte Academy, the African Union Center for Post-conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD), and a number of UN bodies related to this subject.