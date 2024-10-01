Complete Digital Catalog For Broad Arrow’S Inaugural Chattanooga Auction Now Available

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, has released the complete digital catalog for its upcoming inaugural Chattanooga Auction, set for October 12, 2024 at the Chattanooga Center in Tennessee. With more than 90 collector cars on offer at the single-day sale, the auction presents standout models from nearly every collecting category, from American and European classics of the 1950s to sought-after modern supercars.

Final consignments for the Chattanooga Auction include a wide selection of some of the most desirable, high-powered next-generation collector cars from the 1980s through today, led by an iconic 2001 Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0 Coupe (Est. $650,000 - $750,000). This fully evolved, exceedingly rare 6.0 VT example was built in the final Diablo production year and is offered in superbly preserved original and un-modified condition. Equipped with the factory rear spoiler and one of just a handful of examples finished in Ophelia Viola over Bianco factory livery, the U.S.-market Diablo also boasts low-mileage and a recent service and would most certainly be an important piece in any supercar collection.

Additional modern collectibles on offer include a low-mileage, well-documented 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S (Estimate: $480,000 - $525,000), one of the rarest and most collectible 911 Turbos of all time. The auction also features a car ever-growing in desirability; a recently serviced, low-mileage 2001 Ferrari 550 Maranello (Estimate: $225,000 - $250,000), offering an intoxicating combination of comfort, power, and aural delights, as well as a 2006 Ford GT (Estimate: $400,000 - $440,000), one of just 477 Ford GTs produced in 2005 with Centennial White paintwork and full stripes and showing fewer than 2,600 miles.

Offered from the last decade of technological advancement is the apex predator of the 991.2-generation 911, a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach Package (Estimate: $425,000 - $475,000) equipped with the coveted Weissach Package and Magnesium wheel option, and a lavishly specified 2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Coupe (Estimate: $375,000 - $425,000), one of only 300 examples of the model produced.

Additional highlights from Broad Arrow's Chattanooga Auction catalog include:



An incredible selection of some of the rarest Porsche 911 models extant, including a 1984 Porsche SC RS Gruppe B “ Evolutionsserie ” (Estimate: $2,600,000 - $3,500,000) , a 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera S “ Factory One-Off ” Cabriolet (Estimate: In excess of $400,000), a 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster “ Full Turbo Look ” (Estimate: $200,000 - $300,000), and more.



A 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition , one of only 30, paying tribute to Alan Mann Racing's lightweight 1966 Ford GT experimental cars (Estimate: $1,200,000 - $1,500,000).



A 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR built by Hendrick Motorsports, raced by the legendary Jeff Gordon, and finished top-five in three consecutive Budweiser Shootout races (Estimate: $125,000 - $175,000, offered without reserve).



The Retro Motors Collection , a group of 20 outstanding motor cars comprised largely of late-model, low-mileage U.S. and European sports cars in exemplary condition, led by a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition and a 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista .



The Small Speed Collection , comprising six British and European cars of small size yet important racing heritage and offering quirky charm alongside engaging driving dynamics (offered almost entirely without reserve).

The Stingray Survivor Collection , a group of five highly original and desirable big-block C3-generation Corvettes, offered entirely without reserve.

The Chattanooga Auction unites the fast-growing Motorcar Festival, now in its fifth year, with a Broad Arrow boutique auction set to feature a wide array of collector cars from post-war classics through to modern collectibles. The auction is set for Saturday, October 12 at 1:00 pm ET, with previews on Friday, October 11 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm as well as Saturday, October 12 from 9:00 am through auction start. Collectors are invited to register to bid via

Photo Credits: (1) 2001 Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0 Coupe (Keiron Berndt © 2024 Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions), (2) 1984 Porsche SC RS Gruppe B"Evolutionsserie" (Robin Adams © 2024 Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions), 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition (Nadir Ali © 2024 Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions), The Retro Motors Collection (Ryan Merrill © 2024 Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions).

