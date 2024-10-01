Elite Rewards Charitable Organization 'Elite Cares' Surpasses $1 Million In Donations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Elite's milestone reached through client and employee-driven initiatives

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Rewards' charitable organization, 'Elite Cares' , reaches a major milestone, surpassing $1 million in donations. Elite Cares' sponsorships and joint charitable initiatives benefit local and national organizations including; National – Hope to Dream, City of Hope, Make A Wish, American Heart Association and Special Spaces. Local – St. Vincent De Paul, The Humane Society, Metropolitan Ministries and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Elite Rewards Team

Continue Reading

"It means the world to me to be able to give back," said Tom Coffeen, Vice President of Sales at Elite Rewards. "I'm grateful to be part of a company that shares this passion and is eager to let it serve as a vehicle for making a real impact on people's lives within the communities we serve."

'Elite Cares' started in 2020 through a partnership with Ashley Cares' Hope To Dream organization. Elite joined Ashley Cares in supporting its "Hope to Dream" initiative – that every child should have a good night's sleep and a bed to call their own. The partnership proved instrumental last October, helping distribute 330 beds to the victims affected by the wildfires in Maui.

"We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Elite Rewards, which has supported the Hope to Dream charity for the past four years," said Ruthie Bautista, Vice President of Hope To Dream. "Together, we have been able to make a significant impact in the lives of countless children, providing them with the comfort and security of a good night's sleep. This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to giving back to the community and making a positive difference. We look forward to continuing this meaningful journey and helping even more children in the years to come."

Elite has created additional charitable partnerships with a variety of clients attending, participating and sponsoring a multitude of events, both locally and nationally. They include golf tournaments (ASTA, FM USA, Boston FAM, Johnny Janosik), walks (ADL, American Heart Association) and parades (Orlando Pride).

Elite Cares' efforts won't stop at reaching $1 million in donations. This October, Elite is partnering again with Ashley for their Hope To Dream "Swing to Sleep" event. Elite is serving as an event sponsor, donating two destination trips as prizes, and sponsoring a team to participate in the Top Golf fundraiser. Help us provide a good night sleep to more children in need, donate here .

Those wishing to learn more about Elite Rewards, please visit , or contact J.B. Siegel, Press contact at [email protected] , tel: 727-543-8100.

About Elite Rewards

Elite Rewards is a leading incentive marketing company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Elite specializes in providing incentives that positively impact behavior, whether in the workplace or the marketplace. The team has over 25 years of experience implementing successful programs across various vertical markets including Furniture, Mattress, Automotive, Healthcare, and Appliances.

Press Contact:

J.B. Siegel

Midnight Consulting

[email protected]

Tel: 727-543-8100

SOURCE Elite Rewards

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED