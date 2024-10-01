Rogo Announces $18M Series A Funding Round Led By Khosla Ventures To Build Wall Street's First AI Analyst

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogo , the secure enterprise AI built by and for finance professionals, announces an $18.5 million Series A funding round led by Khosla Ventures , with participation from Mantis VC , Jack Altman (CEO of Lattice and founder of Altman Capital), Eric Schmidt (former CEO of Google), and others. Keith Rabois , General Partner at Khosla Ventures, CEO of OpenStore, and four-time Midas List awardee, joins Rogo's Board of Directors. This round brings Rogo's total funding to $26 million.

Founded in 2021, Rogo has rapidly established itself as the leading vertical provider of Generative AI solutions for financial firms, including investment banks, hedge funds, and private equity. The company is on track to double revenue and expand its banking footprint significantly between now and the end of 2024. This funding will fuel this expansion, enabling Rogo to grow its team, accelerate core platform development and scale customer partnerships.



"We believe Generative AI is set to revolutionize knowledge work, and no industry stands to benefit more than financial services," said Gabriel Stengel, CEO and Co-Founder of Rogo. "Over the past year, we've empowered top financial professionals to work smarter and more efficiently, significantly reducing the workload on junior teams."

Rogo fine-tunes large language models (LLMs) to provide instant answers to complex financial questions, automate workflows, deliver in-depth market analyses, and help firms build custom AI solutions tailored to their unique needs.

Since emerging from stealth mode in early 2024, the company has seen rapid adoption by more than 25 leading financial firms, achieved multi-million-dollar annual recurring revenue (ARR) and is widely used across teams and levels at global financial firms. Rogo aims to partner with these customers as they navigate firm-wide AI strategies.

Rogo's existing investors include AlleyCorp, BoxGroup, Company Ventures, and ScOp Ventures. For more information about Rogo and its AI-powered financial intelligence platform, visit rogo .

About Rogo: Trusted by top investment banks and private equity investors, Rogo is a secure enterprise AI platform that helps firms work faster and smarter. We aggregate the most important financial and customer data into a powerful AI platform, then partner with clients to build and customize key workflows and navigate firmwide AI strategy.

About Khosla : Khosla Ventures is a leading venture capital firm with over $15B AUM that invests in early- to growth-stage companies with a focus on bold, transformative technologies. Founded by Vinod Khosla, the firm supports innovators in a variety of industries.

