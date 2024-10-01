Global Infusion Pumps And Devices Market Report Reveals Industry Trends And Forecasts Through 2029

Infusion pumps are widely used in hospitals, homes, and outpatient care to administer fluids like medications, nutrients, plasma, and antibiotics in controlled amounts via various clinical routes. These devices offer greater precision and continuous delivery compared to manual methods.

With the increasing complexity of therapies, infusion pumps equipped with advanced technologies are becoming essential to improve safety, reduce errors, and simplify infusion therapy globally.

The current report provides detailed information about the infusion pump market, including market projections for 2029 and market shares for key market players. It details the market size of infusion pumps based on products, applications and end users. Based on product, infusion pumps are categorized into general purpose (large-volume, syringe, electronic ambulatory and elastomeric) and specialty types (insulin, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA), enteral, and implantable infusion pumps).



Report Scope

Based on application, the report is segmented into diabetes management, pain management/analgesia, nutrition, chemotherapy/oncology and other applications. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, home care and alternate site care settings.

The Report Includes



54 data tables and 56 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for infusion pumps and devices

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size, revenue prospects, and a market share analysis by product type, therapeutic application, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological trends and advances, regulations, and the influence of macroeconomic factors

Insights into the rapid changes in product offerings following a series of high-profile product recalls

A look at recently granted patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, the ESG practices of leading companies and their ESG scores

Analysis of the industry structure and competitive landscape, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook Company profiles of market leaders, including Baxter, BD, Insulet Corp., Medtronic, and B. Braun.

