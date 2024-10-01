Antispasmodics Drugs Global Market 2024 To Reach $20.04 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The antispasmodics drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.69 billion in 2023 to $13.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of spasmodic conditions, advancements in medical research, growing aging population, changing lifestyles, improvements in diagnosis.

The antispasmodics drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, personalized medicine, global population growth, emerging markets, clinical trials and research.

An increasing elderly population is expected to propel the growth of the antispasmodic drug market going forward. People of 65 years and older are considered to be elderly and are associated with a host of physical and psychological health issues. Antispasmodic drugs are helpful for elderly populations in managing symptoms related to various conditions that can cause muscle spasms or cramping and also could be used for some conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), interstitial cystitis, and uterine cramping.

Key players in the market include Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Akorn Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Lannett Company Inc., Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Actiza Pharmaceutical Private Limited, Blue Cross Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Lexicare Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Solitaire Pharmacia Private Limited, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Wellona Pharma Private Limited, SunGen Pharma LLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Lupin Ltd.

Major companies operating in the antispasmodics drugs market are launching new products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2023, Lupin Limited, an Indian-based pharmaceutical company, launched Fesoterodine Fumarate, approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a US-based federal government agency.

1) By Drug: Dicyclomine Hydrochloride, Loperamide Hydrochloride, Other Drugs

2) By Indication: Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Stomach Cramps, Other Indications

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Modes Of Administrations

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Antispasmodic drugs are medications that treat, prevent, or reduce the frequency of muscular spasms, particularly those of smooth muscle, such as those in the gut wall. It works by slowing the normal motions of the gut and relaxing the muscles of the stomach and intestines.

