Contracts To Payments Simplified, With Integrated Contract, Esignature, Invoice & Document Management Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SutiSoft, a global leader in cloud-based business solutions, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking that will redefine the way businesses manage contracts . This innovative solution allows users to create contracts, sign electronically, automatically generate invoices, and securely store documents-all within one seamless, user-friendly interface.

In today's fast-paced business environment, organizations need solutions that streamline operations, eliminate manual processes, and drive productivity. SutiSoft's new platform delivers just that-offering a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that automate and simplify critical contract management workflows, from creation to completion – all from a single interface, with unprecedented ease and efficiency.

Create Contracts Easily : Draft legally binding contracts using a user-friendly interface that supports customizable templates and workflows, ensuring consistency across agreements.

eSign Documents : Close deals faster with secure, legally compliant electronic signatures . The platform ensures seamless signing from multiple parties, with real-time notifications and progress tracking.

Generate Invoices Automatically : Once a contract is signed, the system automatically generates corresponding invoices, streamlining payment processes and ensuring precise billing. Store and Manage Documents Efficiently:

All documents-from contracts to signed agreements and invoices-are securely stored in a robust Document Management System (DMS ), ensuring that only authorized people can access the documents with detailed audit trails.



"Switching between multiple systems to run your core operations adds layers of complexity, slowing down the process and increasing the chances of errors. We believe these critical workflows shouldn't be so cumbersome. That's why we envision a streamlined approach where every step-from contract creation to payment-can be managed effortlessly from a single interface. Our all-in-one platform transforms contract management from a fragmented, time-consuming process into a streamlined, efficient workflow. We're giving companies the tools they need to operate smarter, save time, and stay competitive in a digital-first world."

-N.D. Reddy , CEO of SutiSoft.

SutiSoft provides a wide range of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. From eSignature solutions to expense management, CRM, and HR, SutiSoft's offerings help organizations increase productivity, improve efficiency, and drive growth.

